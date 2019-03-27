MP NEET PG counselling merit list 2019 released: How to download

MP NEET PG merit list 2019: The Medical Education Department (MDS), Madhya Pradesh has released the merit list for combined PG counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate courses. Candidates can check their result at the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh combined postgraduate counselling for admission to the postgraduate medical courses including MSD, MD, MD and diploma was conducted on March 8, 2019. Based on the list, students will be able to take admission in state-run medical colleges.

MP NEET PG counselling merit list: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘PG counselling (MD/MS/ MDS/diploma:’

Step 3: Click on the merit list for the course you applied for

Step 4: A PDF will appear, check your name/roll number

The admission process is scheduled to be conducted on May 29 to May 31, 2019 till 5 pm. If there are seats left then second seat allotment list will also be released. In case any candidate faces any problem or has any query, they can reach the authorities at mpugpg2019@gmail.com.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had announced NEET PG result on its official website, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The cut-off has gone to 50 percentile with the minimum score for the unreserved category and 45 for PwD and 40 percentile score for reserved category candidates including SC/ST/OBC.