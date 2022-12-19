MP govt to bear college fees of engineering, medical students scoring more than 75% in Class 12th: Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will now reward class 12 students with financial benefits in their undergraduate degree, if they score more than 75 per cent.

According to the announcement made by the state chief minister, the state government will now bear the engineering and/ or medical college fees of students who secure more than 75 per cent in their class 12 exams.

“I already give laptops to students who scored more than 75% in their 12th standard exams. Now, I will also bear the fees of medical college, engineering college, IIT and law college,” he was quoted by ANI.

This announcement of scholarship/ financial rewards comes a few days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently restored the class 12 performance criterion of 75 per cent for qualifying JEE Main 2023.

The NTA has recently announced that admissions to BE / BTech / BArch / BPlanning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs “will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards,” a brochure from the NTA stated.

In addition to this, the CM also announced that the state government has decided to develop playgrounds in 110 villages, according to ANI. His government has also launched 10 lakh new government jobs and the posts were being filled, he said.