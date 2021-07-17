MP govt scraps maximum age criteria in college admissions

The admission process for various UG and PG courses in the state private and government colleges will begin from August 1. File

Madhya Pradesh higher education department has released admission guidelines and rules for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government/granted government/private government colleges of Madhya Pradesh for the session 2021-22. As per the notification released, the department has scrapped the upper age limit provision for college admissions from the current year 2021-22.

Read | UGC releases academic calendar for 2021-22 session, first year classes to begin from October 1

As per the new guidelines of the Higher Education Department, there will be no age restriction for taking admission in the colleges of the state. Earlier the maximum age for regular admission undergraduate courses was 21 and for post graduate courses was 28.

The admission process for various UG and PG courses in the state private and government colleges will begin from August 1. For online registration, a candidate is allowed to choose between one to seven college preferences.

In case a student applying for PG admissions is waiting for their undergraduate final year/semester results, then they have to register online with the average of marks scored in the first two years of graduation. In the case of the semester system, candidates have to add the total percentage of all the semesters from one to five.