MP college admissions 2026: UG registration from May 1, PG from May 2; full schedule released

MP College Admission Schedule 2026: The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released the detailed schedule for online admissions to government, aided, and private colleges for the 2026 academic session. The process will be conducted entirely online, with students allowed to register through the official portal at epravesh.highereducation.mp.gov.in, mobile app, or designated kiosk centres.

As per the notification, undergraduate (UG) course registrations for programmes such as BA, BCom, and BSc will begin on May 1 and continue till May 15, while postgraduate (PG) registrations for MA, MCom, and MSc courses will start on May 2. The admission process will be conducted in multiple rounds, including first, second, and college-level counselling (CLC) rounds. The schedule also covers integrated law programmes such as BA LLB and BCom LLB.