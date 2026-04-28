MP college admissions 2026: UG registration from May 1, PG from May 2; full schedule released

MP College Admission Schedule 2026: The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released the detailed schedule for online admissions to government, aided, and private colleges for the 2026 academic session. The process will be conducted entirely online, with students allowed to register through the official portal at epravesh.highereducation.mp.gov.in, mobile app, or designated kiosk centres.
As per the notification, undergraduate (UG) course registrations for programmes such as BA, BCom, and BSc will begin on May 1 and continue till May 15, while postgraduate (PG) registrations for MA, MCom, and MSc courses will start on May 2. The admission process will be conducted in multiple rounds, including first, second, and college-level counselling (CLC) rounds. The schedule also covers integrated law programmes such as BA LLB and BCom LLB.
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For the first round of UG admissions, document verification will be held from May 2 to May 16, followed by the release of the first merit list on May 20. Selected candidates will be required to complete fee payment between May 20 and May 26. For PG courses, document verification will take place from May 4 to May 16, with the first merit list scheduled for May 21 and fee submission from May 21 to May 26.
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The second round of admissions for both UG and PG courses will begin with registration from May 28 to June 3, followed by document verification until June 4. The merit lists will be released on June 7 for UG and June 8 for PG, with fee payment windows extending till June 13.
Here’s a broad overview of dates —
|Course (Round)
|Registration
|Document Verification
|Merit List / Seat Allotment
|Fee Payment
|UG (First Round)
|May 1 – May 15
|May 2 – May 16
|May 20
|May 20 – May 26
|PG (First Round)
|May 2 – May 15
|May 4 – May 16
|May 21
|May 21 – May 26
|UG (Second Round)
|May 28 – June 3
|May 29 – June 4
|June 7
|June 7 – June 13
|PG (Second Round)
|May 28 – June 3
|May 29 – June 4
|June 8
|June 8 – June 13
|BEd / MEd / BPEd / MPEd (First Round)
|May 2 – May 14
|May 4 – May 15
|May 20
|May 20 – May 25
|BEd / MEd / BPEd / MPEd (Second Round)
|May 28 – June 3
|May 29 – June 4
|June 9
|June 9 – June 13
Admissions for professional courses such as BEd, MEd, BPEd, and MPEd will also follow a similar two-round structure. For the first round, registration will be open from May 2 to May 14, with seat allotment on May 20 and fee payment till May 25. The second round will be conducted between May 28 and June 13.
Additionally, students wishing to change subjects for UG or PG programmes will have to participate in walk-in interviews, which began on April 27. Authorities have advised candidates to regularly check the admission portal for updates and ensure timely completion of all steps in the process.