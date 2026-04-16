MP Board toppers credit family, teachers for their success; many aim for UPSC CSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on April 15 declared the high school Class 10 and higher secondary Class 12 results for the 2026 exams. In the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage is recorded at 73.42 per cent and in the Class 12 exams, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 76.01 per cent. This year’s toppers, including high scorers across Class 10 and 12, credit consistent school support and family encouragement, with many setting their sights on careers in civil services.

In the Class 10 examination, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district secured the top position in the state with an outstanding 499 out of 500 marks. In a short video interview shared on the MP Board social media handle, she credited her parents and teachers for her success, highlighting that regular doubt-solving sessions in school played a crucial role. She now aims to become an IAS officer.