MP Board toppers credit family, teachers for their success; many aim for UPSC CSE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on April 15 declared the high school Class 10 and higher secondary Class 12 results for the 2026 exams. In the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage is recorded at 73.42 per cent and in the Class 12 exams, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 76.01 per cent. This year’s toppers, including high scorers across Class 10 and 12, credit consistent school support and family encouragement, with many setting their sights on careers in civil services.
In the Class 10 examination, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district secured the top position in the state with an outstanding 499 out of 500 marks. In a short video interview shared on the MP Board social media handle, she credited her parents and teachers for her success, highlighting that regular doubt-solving sessions in school played a crucial role. She now aims to become an IAS officer.
MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here
Abhay Gupta from Sidhi secured the second rank with 498 marks. Studying from a hostel, he acknowledged the constant support of his teachers in helping him stay focused. He too aspires to clear the UPSC civil services examination.
In the Class 12 Arts stream, Shruti Tomar from Morena topped the state with 489 marks. She credited her teachers and family, noting that choosing humanities after scoring 98 per cent in Class 10 was a challenging yet defining decision. A student of Drone Academy, she emphasised the role of academic guidance in her journey.
The second position in the Arts stream was bagged by Muskan Rawat from Chhatarpur district, who scored 488 marks. A student of Government Maharaja Higher Secondary Excellent School No. 1, she achieved this feat without relying on coaching, instead depending on school education and family support. She hopes to become a teacher.
Adding to the list of achievers, Jai Rajoriya from Sagar district secured the fourth position in the state in the Biology stream with 488 marks. He said consistent guidance from his teachers and the school principal played a key role in his success.
Students are able to check and access the MP Board results 2026 at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, result.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. The MP Board results are available at the IE education portal.