MP Board Result 2022: MPSOS begins registration for ‘Rukh Jana Nahi Yojana’

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has started the registration process for MPSOS ‘Rukh Jana Nahin Yojana’ in the late hours of April 29, 2022. Details about the same are now available on MPSOS website — mpsos.nic.in.

This announcement was made by the MP School Education Department on the official Twitter account.

This scheme has been launched for the children who were unable to clear the MP Board exams 2022, for which the result was announced yesterday, i.e. April 29, 2022.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official MPSOS website — mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Rukh Jana Nahin Yojana’.

Step 3: A new window will open up. Click on the option titled ‘Services’.

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link for ‘Rukh Jana Nahin Yojana (RJNY) – 2022 Examination Application Form’.

Step 5: Register and fill the application form. Submit and save the page for future reference.

Candidates have time till May 15, 2022 to fill this form for the RJNY 2022.

MPBSE announced results for classes 10 and 12 board exams yesterday. This year, girls out performed boys with a better pass percentage. For class 12, the overall pass percentage was 72.72 per cent while class 10 pass percentage remained low, with slightly more than half of the students passing exams. The over all pass percentage remained at 59.54 per cent this year.