scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

MP board launches toll free helpline number to help students tackle board exam stress

This helpline would ensure effective counselling for students who might undergo mental stress before or during exams and/or before or after the result declaration.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 19, 2022 6:15:50 pm
mp board, mp board exams helplineThe service will remain active on all days (including holidays). (Representative image)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued a helpline number for students appearing for high school and higher secondary exams. Students can call on toll-free helpline number 18002330175 between 8 am to 8 pm. The service will remain active on all days (including holidays).

This helpline would ensure effective counselling for students who might undergo mental stress before or during exams and/or before or after the result declaration. Additionally, academic help would also be provided to the students by an academic panel, through this helpline. 

Students will also be informed about other important instructions regarding the exam through the helpline. Career counselling, communication of Covid-19 protocols, and information regarding dietary habits and health during exams would also be done via the helpline. 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement