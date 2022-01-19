MP board launches toll free helpline number to help students tackle board exam stress

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued a helpline number for students appearing for high school and higher secondary exams. Students can call on toll-free helpline number 18002330175 between 8 am to 8 pm. The service will remain active on all days (including holidays).

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल,म.प्र. द्वारा हाईस्कूल-हायर सेकण्डरी परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के मानसिक तनाव को दूर करने, मनोवैज्ञानिक परामर्शदाताओं के द्वारा परामर्श प्रदान किया जा रहा है ➡️विद्यार्थी टोल फ्री क्रमांक 1800 233 0175 पर कॉल कर परामर्श प्राप्त कर सकते है pic.twitter.com/Ckc6FmEYzo — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) January 19, 2022

This helpline would ensure effective counselling for students who might undergo mental stress before or during exams and/or before or after the result declaration. Additionally, academic help would also be provided to the students by an academic panel, through this helpline.

Students will also be informed about other important instructions regarding the exam through the helpline. Career counselling, communication of Covid-19 protocols, and information regarding dietary habits and health during exams would also be done via the helpline.