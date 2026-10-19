MP Board Exam 2027: Class 9 to 12 papers to see changes in question choice

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the rules governing internal choices in question papers for Classes 9 to 12 from the 2026-27 academic session. Under the new rules, students will no longer get internal choices in two-mark very short-answer questions in main subjects. However, the existing provision of internal choices in three-mark short-answer and four-mark long-answer questions will continue.

The changes have also introduced a new provision for students taking National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subjects. Internal choices will now be available in five-mark long-answer questions and seven-mark essay-type questions in these subjects. The revised rules will apply from the examinations conducted for the 2026-27 session, as specified in the board’s notice dated October 15, 2026.