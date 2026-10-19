MP Board Exam 2027: Class 9 to 12 papers to see changes in question choice

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For students, the key change is that the availability of internal choices will depend on the marks assigned to a question and the category of subject.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Students who were unable to pass in one or more subjects, or those seeking to improve their scores, can submit their applications through the MPOnline portal.Students who were unable to pass in one or more subjects, or those seeking to improve their scores, can submit their applications through the MPOnline portal (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative)
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The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the rules governing internal choices in question papers for Classes 9 to 12 from the 2026-27 academic session. Under the new rules, students will no longer get internal choices in two-mark very short-answer questions in main subjects. However, the existing provision of internal choices in three-mark short-answer and four-mark long-answer questions will continue.

The changes have also introduced a new provision for students taking National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subjects. Internal choices will now be available in five-mark long-answer questions and seven-mark essay-type questions in these subjects. The revised rules will apply from the examinations conducted for the 2026-27 session, as specified in the board’s notice dated October 15, 2026.

MP Board Exam 2027: Internal choice rules — then vs now

Question category Earlier structure From the 2026-27 session
Main subjects: 2-mark very short-answer questions Internal choices were available Internal choices discontinued
Main subjects: 3-mark short-answer questions Internal choices available No change; internal choices continue
Main subjects: 4-mark long-answer questions Internal choices available No change; internal choices continue
NSQF subjects: 5-mark long-answer questions No internal-choice provision under the earlier rules specified in the notice Internal choices introduced
NSQF subjects: 7-mark essay-type questions No internal-choice provision under the earlier rules specified in the notice Internal choices introduced

For students, the key change is that the availability of internal choices will depend on the marks assigned to a question and the category of subject. The new notice does not announce a change to the overall examination schedule or the two-exam system. It specifically concerns the structure of questions and the options available to students while answering them.

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MP Board’s two-exam system for Classes 10 and 12

Meanwhile the MPBSE had earlier introduced the second-examination arrangement for the 2025-26 session, giving students another opportunity to improve their results instead of having to wait for the next annual examination.

Under the board’s published examination rules notified last year, students who were absent or failed in one or more subjects in the first examination could appear in the second examination. 

Students who had passed could also take the second examination to improve their marks. They were required to apply through the institution where they had registered for the first examination and pay the prescribed fee.

The rules also specify how marks from the two examinations are considered. The board prepares the result using the higher marks obtained in the first and second examinations. For example, if a student scores 60 marks in a subject in the first examination and 40 in the second, the higher score of 60 is retained for the result. Students cannot change the subjects they selected for the first examination when applying for the second one.

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