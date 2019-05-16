MP Board 12th Result 2019 @mpbse.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: HSSC results available at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The result of Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), Bhopal class 12 examination has been released on Wednesday, May 15 at 11 am. A total of 7.5 lakh candidates who had appeared in the HSSC examination can check the results through the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. To pass in the examination, the students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks.
Madhya Pradesh MP board 12th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Since 2018, the Madhya Pradesh Board is considering the best five subjects to improve the overall pass percentage. Therefore, the marks of the best five subjects will be considered and if a student flunks in a subject but passes in the other five papers, they will be marked pass by the MPBSE.
72.37% students clear HSSC exam successfully
A total of 72.37 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls have outperformed boys with 76.31 per cent. The pass percent of boys is 68.94 per cent.
Steps taken to improve overall pass percentage
Since 2018, the Madhya Pradesh Board is considering the best five subjects to improve the overall pass percentage. Therefore, the marks of the best five subjects will be considered and if a student flunks in a subject but passes in the other five papers, they will be marked pass by the MPBSE
MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Result 2019: How to check on mobile
To check MOBSE or MP Board class 10 result via SMS, students need to type MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. They will get their result as a text alert.
MPBSE Supplementary exams 2019
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in the first week of July. The examinations get concluded by the second week of July. This will be held for students who flunk in either one or two subjects. In 2016, about 1.45 lakh students appeared for this exam. Students of vocational courses in higher secondary who have not passed, or were absent in main examinations also gets second chance.
How much needed to pass exam
To pass in the examination, the students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks
MP Board 12th result: Toppers from specially able category
MP 12th result 2019: Toppers for 'Dumb and Deaf' category is Jahanvi Singh with 460 marks and the topper from 'Blind and Mentally challenged' category is Rajendra with 422 marks.
MP Board HSSC result 2019: Specially-abled students score 92.14 per cent
The results of specially-abled students of MP Board HSSC examination have not been announced. However, the board informed that the overall pass percentage of the students is 92.14 per cent. Here girls outperform boys. The pass percentage of boys is 90.23 per cent whereas the girls score 97.35 per cent.
How much needed to get successful in examination
To get successful in the examination, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate score. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 examination conducted from March 2 to April 2, 2019.
Arya Jain tops in Science, Vivek Gupta in Commerce, Drashti Sanodiya in Humanities
Arya Jain has secured the first position in science stream, while Vivek Gupta in Commerce stream, and Drashti Sanodiya in Humanities
Pass percentage at MP board 12th touched 72.37%
The pass percentage of the Madhya Pradesh Class 12 examination touched 72.37 per cent. Arya Jain topped in Science stream
Students of Class 10 to get 15 bonus marks
Students of Class 10 will get 15 bonus marks for mistake in instructions in the mathematics exam paper.
MPBSE results at mpresults: How to check
In order to check results at mpresults.nic.in, students should first log on to the website. They should then enter their roll number and application number in the provided fields. On submitting the information, results will be displayed on the screen.
How to check MP Board 12th result 2019 via SMS
To check the result via SMS, students need to type MP12<space>roll number and send it to 56263.
When and where to check results
Over 19 lakh candidates appeared for the MP Board examination that was held in March. Students can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in. Further, several partner websites including indiaresults.com will also be hosting the MP Board class 10 results
MP Board 12th HSSC result declared
The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 examination on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in
Precautions taken to prevent cheating
This year, nil cases of mass copying have been registered in this year MPBSE exams. No leaks on Whatsapp reported and 2,085 cases of individual copying were reported in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. As per reports, this is the lowest number of copying cases that have been reported in the state so far. Individual copying cases were reported from Morena (767), Betul (126) and Dindori (106) districts. About 7 districts reported zero cases of copying and 18 districts less than 10 cases each.
Last year's pass percentage
Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 49.9 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by scoring 51.46 per cent while boys were at 48.5 per cent. In Class 12, the girls again outshone boys by registering 67.8 -72.3 per cent while boys scored 64.1 per cent.
Top 3 districts: MP Board results 2018
The best performance has been given by Neemuch district, followed by Dewas and Damoh district.
Websites to check results
A total of 7.5 lakh candidates who had appeared in the HSSC examination can check the results through the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Girls outperform boys in 2018
This year, again girls have outperformed boys in both Class 10th and 12th examinations. For the first time in history, very less cheating cases were reported. This year's Class 10th result is 16.68 per cent better than last year's, which was 69 per cent.
MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018:Best five included this year
This year, the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has considered the best five subjects to improve the overall pass percentage. Therefore, the marks of best five subjects will be considered and if a student flunks in a subject but passes in other five papers, they will be marked pass by the MPBSE.
MPBSE results 2019: How to check
MP Board result of both HSSC and HSC is available. Follow the steps written below to check scores
1)Visit the official portal MP Board i.e. www.mpresults.nic.in or mponline.gov.in
2) Search for MP 10th Result 2018 direct link.
3) Click on that particular link.
4) Enter your roll number and click on submit button.
5) You can now view MP Board 10th Result 2018.
6) Download or Take a print out for future use.
Government school students perform better in 2018
Students from government schools have performed better than those from private institutions. 39 per cent students have passed with first division. The Class 12 board exam started from March 1 and ended on April 3 and Class 10 exams were held from March 5 to March 31. This is for the second time that results of both the classes have been announced together on the same day.
Over 19 lakh appeared in MP board Class 10, 12 exam
Over 19 lakh candidates appeared for the MP Board examination that was held in March. Students can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in. Further, several partner websites including indiaresults.com will also be hosting the MP Board class 10 results.
MP Board Class 12th result data 2018
In Class 12 or HSSC, a total of 7,65,358 students have appeared of which 6,00,065 were from the regular caregory whereas 4253 students remained absent. Results have been withheld of 852 students for some reasons. A total of 1,08,358 failed the exams and nearly 4,05,122 have passed. The number of regular students who gave supplementary is 81,480. In the private student category in Class 12, a total of 1,65,293 students appeared of which 16295 are private student category. The results of 438 examinees have been withheld and nearly 81726 have failed and 41030 passed. The number of private students who gave supplementary exams stands at 25,804.
MP Board Class 10th result data 2018
This year, a total of 8,30,942 regular students appeared for the exam out of which 10,419 were absent. Result of 684 students were withheld. A total of 1,89,115 have failed this year. A total of 85,124 students gave supplementary this year.
Class 10th private students
Number of students appeared: 3,17,156
Number of students absent: 33052
Results withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of students who gave supplementary: 39519
Pass percentage of past five years: MPBSE results 2018
2013: 65.49, almost 6,22,520 appeared, 73% girls passed and 68% boys
2014: 65.88, almost 701026 appeared and 63.31 girls passed and 69.50 boys
2015: 65.94, almost 724592 appeared and 69.42 girls passed and 63.30 boys
2016: 69.33, almost 770884 appeared and 73.78 girls passed and 65.81 boys
2017: 70.11, almost 713262 appeared and 69.47 girls passed and 70.07 boys
Well wishers suggest students to maintain calm
Best wishes from parents as well as other students are flooding Twitter. Well wishers are suggesting all the students awaiting results that in case the marks obtained are less than the expectation, just keep in mind that marksheet is just a piece of paper and your future is not tied to it.
Student-friendly measures for MPBSE exams
The results will be out anytime now. This time, the MP Board provided extra time of an hour to disabled students. Also this time, they have ensured a gap of at least three days between two papers. Apart from the 549 students of Class 12, a total of 850 such candidates who took the Class 10 board exams were provided with the facilities.
Psychometric tests conducted for students
MP Board has been making efforts to ensure no students fall in depression or do any harm to themselves post result declaration. The MPBSE recently took help of experts to conduct psychometric tests of 500 students at a school for checking depressive and suicidal tendencies in the students before examinations.
