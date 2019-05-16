MP Board 12th Result 2019 @mpbse.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: HSSC results available at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The result of Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), Bhopal class 12 examination has been released on Wednesday, May 15 at 11 am. A total of 7.5 lakh candidates who had appeared in the HSSC examination can check the results through the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. To pass in the examination, the students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Madhya Pradesh MP board 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Since 2018, the Madhya Pradesh Board is considering the best five subjects to improve the overall pass percentage. Therefore, the marks of the best five subjects will be considered and if a student flunks in a subject but passes in the other five papers, they will be marked pass by the MPBSE.

