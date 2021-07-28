MP Board Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

MP Board 12th Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare Class 12 results on July 29. The students may check their results at 12 on these websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. They may also download the MPBSE mobile-based app — MP Mobile to check their results. Nearly 7.5 lakh students registered for the higher secondary examination this year.

The MPBSE Class 12 exams were to be conducted from May 1. The Board had previously announced a change in the exam pattern in view of the pandemic. The syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent and the paper would include subjective, objective and analytical questions. The exams were later postponed till June. However, in June the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams.

“Class 12 board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year. Children’s lives are precious to us. We will worry about their career later. When the burden of COVID-19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them.” he said in a tweet.

The result will be based on the best of five subjects scored in class 10. All those students dissatisfied with their result can appear for the offline exam scheduled to be held in September. Meanwhile, all students are declared pass and no merit list will be announced this year.

MPBSE Class 12 results: When and where to check

To check their results, students may visit the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students must then click on the ‘download result’ link. They must enter details such as registration number and roll number. The results will then appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and save the results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Alternatively, students may also check their results through the MP Mobile app or the Fast Result app. These apps may be downloaded from the Google Playstore. On either app, students must enter their mobile number. They must then enter their roll code or roll number. The result will then be available on the screen.

The MPBSE cancelled Class 12 exams after the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled Class 12 CBSE exams, in view of the pandemic. The CBSE’s decision was followed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announcing the cancellation of Class 12 ISC examinations. Several states including Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and others followed suit and cancelled Class 12 exams in their respective states.