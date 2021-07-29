MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Result 2021 declared: Over 3.42 lakh students score first division

MP Board MPBSE Class 12 Result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the class 12 results today at 12 pm. Students can now visit to the official website to access their results. The result links are now active at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in. It is announced that 100 per cent of students have been declared pass. The pass percentage in 2020 was recorded at 68.81 percent.

A total of 6,60,682 students were registered for the MP Board class 12 examinations this year, however, the results have been declared for 6,56,148 students. The class 12 results of 3,549 candidates have been withheld and have been cancelled for 985 students. The pass percentage of all streams — Arts, Science, Commerce, Fine Arts — is recorded at 100 per cent.

A total of 3,43,064 candidates have scored first division, 2,64,295 are ranked in the second division and 48,787 have got third division this year. Of the 76,102 self-study category candidates registered for MP Board class 12 examinations, 19,925 of them have got first division, 33,944 in the second and 18,126 students have managed to get a score in the third division.

Due to the Covid-19 fear, the Madhya Pradesh board had earlier decided to cancel examinations for classes 10 and 12, which were initially scheduled for April 30 and were even postponed for a month.

The results declared today have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment in which the performance of class 10, 11 and 12 were to be taken into account. The top 5 scoring subjects of class 10 have also been weighed in for the evaluation of class 12 students.

The board has already declared the results of class 10 students in which the passing percentage was also recorded to be 100 percent.

To check results, students have to visit the official websites (mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in), then click on the ‘download result’ ilnk, fill in registration number or roll number, after which results will appear on the screen. Students are advised to take a printout of the score sheet for future reference.

The Madhya Pradesh board had earlier announced that special board examinations will be conducted from September 1 onwards for students who are not satisfied with the results for which students will have to register online from August 1 to August 10, 2021.