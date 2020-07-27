MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Meritorious students to get Rs 25,000 for laptops

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the scheme will benefit regular and private students who excel in the main exams of Class XII. (File) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the scheme will benefit regular and private students who excel in the main exams of Class XII. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced the resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious class 12 students. Chouhan, who is hospitalised on being detected with Covid-19 on Saturday, made the decision after a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials through video conferencing.

Chouhan said the scheme will benefit regular and private students who excel in the main exams of Class 12 for academic session 2019-20 conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education.

FOLLOW | MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Under the scheme, which was started during Chouhan’s previous stint as CM, the state government will give Rs 25,000 to meritorious students to buy laptops.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.