Declared! MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019: How to check score online via phone, websites

MPBSE MP Board 12th result 2019 date and time: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of class 12 exams today, May 15, 2019. Students can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Ajay Gangwar had confirmed that the results of both class 10 and class 12 MP Board exams will be declared on May 15, 2019 at 11 am.

MPBSE MP Board 12th result 2019 date and time: How to check on phone

To check the result via SMS, students need to type MP12<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

MPBSE MP Board 12th result 2019 date and time: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘result class 12’

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

To get successful in the examination, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate score. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 examination conducted from March 2 to April 2, 2019.

In 2018, overall 68.07 per cent students passed the exam. In 2017, overall 70.11 per cent students cleared the MP Board class 12 exam.