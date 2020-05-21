MPBSE Class 12 exams from June 9, check revised timetable

The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the date sheets of the pending examinations of class 12. As per the revised datesheets, the class 12 examination will be conducted from June 9 to 15.

The board has given a set of guidelines to follow the social distancing norms amid coronavirus scare. The students will be allowed in the examination centres wearing masks, and the sitting arrangements will be made keeping a distance of two metres, the board said.

Earlier, the government decided not to conduct the pending exams of class 10. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through his tweet mentioned that the merit list of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of the examinations held. “For the canceled subjects, the students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their marksheets,” the minister tweeted.

For higher secondary, the examinations will be conducted for biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

The exams will begin with higher mathematics and geography, and conclude with chemistry and history of art exam on June 16.

