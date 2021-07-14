MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Result 2021: How to check

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will today announce the Class 10 results. Students may check their result on the official websites of MPBSE — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

The results for Class 10 have thus been formed and released on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. On May 15, MPBSE announced the evaluation criteria for Class 10 results. The results are to be formed on the basis of internal assessments and students’ performance on unit tests, half-yearly exams and pre-board exams.

MPBSE Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Students may follow the given steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download report’

Step 3: Enter details such as registration number and roll number

Step 4: View results, download and print for future reference

Previously, the state government announced its decision to postpone board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 until further notice. This decision came as a result of the surge in Covid-19 cases. However, the continuous rise in cases prompted them to announce the cancellation of Class 10 practicals and examinations and Class 12 practicals. The practicals were set to be conducted from June 20.

Last year, Class 10 examinations for all subjects could not be conducted and all students received a ‘pass’ remark for the pending examination. However, pending examinations for Class 12 were deferred till June and subsequently completed.