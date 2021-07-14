MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Result 2021 declared, 3.56 lakh students score first division

Students can check their results on the official websites of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. File

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021: School Education Minister Inder Singh declared the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 results today. The result was declared for more than 9 lakh students. Students can check their results on the official websites of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

As per the official statement, a total of 9,25,213 candidates were registered for MPBSE class 10 exams in 2021. Of the total, 8,865 students were marked absent and the result has been declared for 9,14,079 students.

In the result declared today, a total of 3,56,582 candidates have got the first division followed by 3,97,626 candidates with the second division. As many as 1,59,871 students have got the third division.

The MPBSE has also declared the result for 79,086 class 10 self-study candidates. A total of 52,102 boys and 26,984 girls were registered as self-study students in academic session 2020-21. All self-study candidates have achieved third division and the total pass percentage has been recorded to be 100 per cent.

Those who are unsatisfied with their marks, can appear in the physical exams to be conducted in September 2021. Such students need to register at the MPONLINE portal from August 1 to August 10. Candidates who want to raise a complaint against the marks given to then can also register a complaint on the MPONLINE portal.

Candidates can get their marks corrected within three months from the date of result declaration. This facility will be available for no cost for the next three months. However, candidates will have to pay additional fees after three months.

As class 10 board exams were cancelled and students were evaluated based on an alternative marking scheme, the MPBSE will not release any merit list. No students have failed this year and all students are promoted to class 11.

As per the evaluation criteria devised, the class 10 results will be formed on the basis of internal assessments and students’ performance on unit tests, half-yearly exams, and pre-board exams. That is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to the pre-board, 30 per cent to the unit tests and 20 per cent weightage to the internals.