MP Board MPBSE Class 10th result 2020: How to check marks via app, online

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Around 10.5 lakh students who appeared in the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10 exams will get their results today. The MPBSE result will be announced at 12 noon. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The class 10 exam this year could not be completed due to coronavirus induced lockdown. The pending papers though decided to be conducted earlier was cancelled due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. For the cancelled subjects, the students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their mark sheets.

MP Board Class 10 result 2020: How to check result online

To check the results, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the above official websites of the MP Board — mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC Class 10 results 2020

Step 3: Click on result link

Step 4: A new page will open where students need to enter their details and hit the submit button

Step 5: After submitting the details, the result will flash on the screen

Step 6: Students can download the result and take the printout

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result via app

Check Class 10 result via MPBSE app Check Class 10 result via MPBSE app

The result will be available at MPBSE app, MP Mobile, Fast Result app. The students can download it from Google Playstore.

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type any of the app mentioned above, and download

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code

Step 5: Result will be available

To pass both class 10 and class 12 exams in MP Board, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Last year, a total of 61.32 per cent students cleared the secondary exam, while 72.37 per cent were successful in higher secondary. The result of the class 12 exam will be released this month, around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the rest HS papers that were concluded on June 15.

