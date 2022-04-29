MP Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 declared: How to check scorecard

Updated: April 29, 2022 2:00:47 pm
MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2022: The MP Board MPBSE declared the class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022. The results were announced at 1 pm via press conference. The results can be checked on the official MPBSE websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile.
MP board exams for class 10 were conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022 while class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to March 12, 2022.
MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check via websites
Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website — mpbse.nic.in
Best of Express Premium
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.
MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check results via app
The result will also be available at the MPBSE app, MP Mobile, and Fast Result app. Students can download it from Google Playstore.
Step 1: Visit the play store on your phone
Step 2: Download the official mobile apps — MP Mobile and Fast Result app
Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number.
Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code.
Step 5: The result will be visible on your screen.
In 2021, MPBSE had to cancel class 12 exams due to the pandemic. The MPBSE Class 12 exams were to be conducted from May 1. The Board had announced the change in the exam pattern in view of the pandemic in which the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-