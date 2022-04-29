MP Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 declared: How to check scorecard

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2022: The MP Board MPBSE declared the class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022. The results were announced at 1 pm via press conference. The results can be checked on the official MPBSE websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile.

MP board exams for class 10 were conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022 while class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to March 12, 2022.

MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website — mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Also read | MP Board MPBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: When and where to check marksheet

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check results via app

The result will also be available at the MPBSE app, MP Mobile, and Fast Result app. Students can download it from Google Playstore.

Step 1: Visit the play store on your phone

Step 2: Download the official mobile apps — MP Mobile and Fast Result app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number.

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code.

Step 5: The result will be visible on your screen.

In 2021, MPBSE had to cancel class 12 exams due to the pandemic. The MPBSE Class 12 exams were to be conducted from May 1. The Board had announced the change in the exam pattern in view of the pandemic in which the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent.