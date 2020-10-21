MP Board MPBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Check 12th supplementary exam result at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Representational image/ file

MPBSE 12th supplementary result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results for supplementary exams for HSSC, class 12 today. Students can check their result at the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

in order to pass the supplementary exams as well, students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In case a student fails in two subjects in class 12, they will be eligible for the supplementary exam.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for HSSC

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

The result of class 12 exam was earlier released on July 27. This year, the pass percentage had dipped significantly from the last year recorded at 68.81 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent.

The girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 73.40 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.66 per cent. Priya and Rinku Bathra from non-medical stream jointly topped with 495 marks.

