scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Must Read
Live now

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students may check their results on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Alternatively, you can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile, and Fast Result.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2021 9:14:36 am
mp board, mpbse, mp board 12th result 2021, mpbse.nic.inMPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 12 students today i.e on July 29 at 12 noon. Students may check their results on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Alternatively, you can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile, and Fast Result. This year, nearly 7.5 lakh students had registered for the exam.

Read | MP Board Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

While the examinations were not conducted for Class 12, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the results for students will be declared on the basis of alternative assessments. Therefore, the best of five subjects of class 10 result will be considered.

Last year, 8.5 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examinations, of which 68.81 per cent passed. Female students outperformed male students, although the pass percentage for both had gone down. Last year, the MP board for the first time in 30 years, declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 separately.

In 2020, the Harda district was the best performer with 81.97 per cent of students from the area clearing the exam in regular mode followed closely by Neemuch with a pass percentage of 81.68 per cent in regular mode. However, Neemuch has registered a pass percentage of 31.01 per cent in private mode and Harda has a pass percentage of 30.50 per cent in private mode.

Live Blog

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How to check scores online at mpresults.nic.in

09:14 (IST)29 Jul 2021
How many students are waiting for results

This year, nearly 7.5 lakh students had registered for the exam. Previously, Class 12 examinations were to start from April 30 but were postponed due to the pandemic. The authorities then discussed ways to conduct the examinations in offline mode, during the month of July. However, the examinations were eventually cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19.

09:08 (IST)29 Jul 2021
MP Board had cancelled board exams this year

While the examinations were not conducted for Class 12, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the results for students will be declared on the basis of alternative assessments. Therefore, the best of five subjects of class 10 result will be considered.

09:04 (IST)29 Jul 2021
MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021 today

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare Class 12 results on July 29. The students may check their results at 12 on these websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. 

mp board, mpbse, mp board 12th result 2021, mpbse.nic.in The government schools had performed better in 2020 with 71.43 per cent pass percentage followed by Aadivasi schools with a pass percentage of 69.39 per cent and public schools at 64.93 per cent. File.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 68.81 per cent and had dipped significantly from 2019. In 2019, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent. The girls had outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 73.40 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys was 64.66 per cent. Priya and Rinku Bathra from the non-medical stream jointly topped with 495 marks.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd