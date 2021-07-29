MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 12 students today i.e on July 29 at 12 noon. Students may check their results on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Alternatively, you can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile, and Fast Result. This year, nearly 7.5 lakh students had registered for the exam.

While the examinations were not conducted for Class 12, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the results for students will be declared on the basis of alternative assessments. Therefore, the best of five subjects of class 10 result will be considered.

Last year, 8.5 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examinations, of which 68.81 per cent passed. Female students outperformed male students, although the pass percentage for both had gone down. Last year, the MP board for the first time in 30 years, declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 separately.

In 2020, the Harda district was the best performer with 81.97 per cent of students from the area clearing the exam in regular mode followed closely by Neemuch with a pass percentage of 81.68 per cent in regular mode. However, Neemuch has registered a pass percentage of 31.01 per cent in private mode and Harda has a pass percentage of 30.50 per cent in private mode.