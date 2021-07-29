scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 29, 2021
MP Board Class 12th Result 2021 link: How to download marks at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Result 2021: The results can be checked at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The MPBSE cancelled Class 12 exams due to second wave of Covid-19.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 29, 2021 12:28:22 pm
MPBSE Class 12 result, Mp board result, MP class 12 resultMP Board 12th result 2021: Alternatively, you can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile, and Fast Result. (File Photo/ graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021: The result of Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE class 12 exam announced today at 12 pm. The results can be checked at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in. Alternatively, you can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile. The pass percentage is 100 per cent. All those students not happy with the marks, can apply in August and the exam will be held in September.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The MP Board class 12 students will now be assessed based on their performance in class 10. Last month, the state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said: “All the students of regular and self-study examination will be passed. The detailed action plan for the preparation of examination results based on the subjects of class 10 will be issued separately.”

MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Read | MP Board Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check result via app

The result will be available at MPBSE app, MP Mobile, Fast Result app. The students can download it from Google Playstore.

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type name of any of the app mentioned above, and download

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code

Step 5: Result will be available

The MPBSE cancelled Class 12 exams due to the pandemic. The MPBSE Class 12 exams were to be conducted from May 1. The Board had previously announced a change in the exam pattern in view of the pandemic. The syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent.

Last year, 8.5 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examinations, of which 68.81% passed. Female students outperformed male students, although the pass percentage for both had gone down.

