MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at these websites today

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 8.2 lakh students who had appeared in the Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE class 12 exam this year will get their result today. As per the official notification, the results of higher secondary (arts, commerce, science, vocational) streams will be announced at 3 pm, following which, it will be available at the websites. The students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and through app- MPBSE, MP Mobile, Fast Result.

The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March, but was postponed midway due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The pending exams were conducted on major papers of biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, accountancy in June.

The students can check the result through the ‘download result link’ options on the websites. For that, they need to enter the registration and roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The class 12 result is quite important for students who will take admission for various undergraduate courses. Though the students will not get their hard copy of the mark sheets as the schools are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, but they can download the provisional mark sheet from the website. The mark sheet can be used for offline/ online admission in colleges.