MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020: Check date and time

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will declare the state class 12 results on July 27. Once declared, students can check their results at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. As per the official notice, the result will be out by 3 pm.

Around six lakh students had appeared for the state class 12 exams and due to high influx candidates might face difficulties in accessing their scorecard on the websites mentioned above. In that case, a candidate can get him/her registered here at indianexpress.com to get their results on their mobile number or email id.

The exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 2 till 31, but it was postponed midway due to the novel coronavirus. The pending exams were then conducted in June and proper social distancing guidelines were maintained.

The examinations that were scheduled to be conducted in June included major subjects such as biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

Meanwhile, the board released the state class 10 results on July 4. Out of the 9.01 lakh students who had registered for the exam, 8.93 lakh appeared and of them 5.60 lakh candidates cleared their papers. A total of 62.84 per cent students have passed the high school exams and five students secured the top position.

