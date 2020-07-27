MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 declared: How to check marks via mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 12th result 2020: Check at mpbse.nic.in MP Board 12th result 2020: Check at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020: The result of Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE class 12 exam is announced today at 3 pm. The results is available at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile, and Fast Result.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Over 2.85 lakh students have first division while is 21,884 higher than 2019. Similarly, 182565 candidates secured second division which is again 7198 higher as against last year. Since the pass percentage has gone up, there are only 21,096 students in the third division which is 1005 less than the previous year.

Around 8.2 lakh students appeared in the class 12 exam this year, started from March 2, but was postponed midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were conducted in June maintaining the social distancing guidelines. The remaining papers on which exams were held-

MPBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check result via app

The result will be available at MPBSE app, MP Mobile, Fast Result app. The students can download it from Google Playstore.

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type name of any of the app mentioned above, and download

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code

Step 5: Result will be available

The candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to be deemed passed. Last year, a total of 72.37 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.

In the class 10 result released, a total of 5.60 lakh students cleared their exam successfully recording a pass percentage of 62.84 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys, while the pass per cent of girls is 65.87 per cent, the pass percentage of boys is 60.09 per cent.

