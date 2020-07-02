MP Board MPBSE to announce Class 10th result declaration date today: Secretary

MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020: Check result at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will announce the result date of class 10 exam on Thursday, July 2. Secretary Anil Suchari told indianexpress.com that the result will release this week, the date of which will be announced today. “The result date will be decided by evening. The students will get their marksheets once schools get re-opened,” Secretary said.

Around 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam this year, which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. The pending papers though decided to be conducted earlier was cancelled due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of the examinations held. “For the cancelled subjects, the students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their mark sheets.”

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the class 12 exams will be completed soon. According to the controller, the students will get their results by the end of this month. Around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the higher secondary exams which were concluded on June 15.

The pending HS exams were conducted for biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science book-keeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, the element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

Last year, a total of 61.32 per cent students cleared the secondary exam, while 72.37 per cent were successful in higher secondary.

