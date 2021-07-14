MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be declared today on MPBSE website

Students can check their results on the official websites of MPBSE- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 results today at 4 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites of MPBSE- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh state government had cancelled the class 10 board exams in the state citing the second wave of Covid-19. Previously, the state government announced its decision to postpone board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 until further notice.

The class 10 results will be announced on the basis of an alternative means of assessment scheme. As per the evaluation criteria devised, the class 10 results will be formed on the basis of internal assessments and students’ performance on unit tests, half-yearly exams, and pre-board exams. That is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to the pre board, 30 per cent to the unit tests and 20 per cent weightage to the internals.

The result will also be available on the MPBSE app, MP Mobile and the Fast Result app. To check their results on these apps, the students must download any of the apps from Play Store.