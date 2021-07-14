MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be declared today on MPBSE website

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 14, 2021 1:52:11 pm
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare  the Class 10 results today at 4 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites of MPBSE- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh state government had cancelled the class 10 board exams in the state citing the second wave of Covid-19. Previously, the state government announced its decision to postpone board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 until further notice

The class 10 results will be announced on the basis of an alternative means of assessment scheme. As per the evaluation criteria devised, the class 10 results will be formed on the basis of internal assessments and students’ performance on unit tests, half-yearly exams, and pre-board exams. That is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to the pre board, 30 per cent to the unit tests and 20 per cent weightage to the internals.

The result will also be available on the MPBSE app, MP Mobile and the Fast Result app. To check their results on these apps, the students must download any of the apps from Play Store.

Live Blog

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be available at Fast Result, mpresults.nic.in

13:50 (IST)14 Jul 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 passing criteria

In order to pass in MPBSE class 10 exams, students need 33 per cent marks in every subject. Along with this, students will also need to score 33 per cent as the aggregate score. This year, the MPBSE class 10 result will be calculated on the basis of alternate evaluation criteria devised by the board.

13:47 (IST)14 Jul 2021
MP Board class 10 result 2020 was based on best 5 policy

The results of the class 10 board examination in 2020 were declared as per the favourite five policy. Out of six subjects, the best percentage was taken into account of five subjects for calculating the passing marks. In case a student failed in one subject, he/she was still promoted to the next class.

13:45 (IST)14 Jul 2021
MBPSE Class 10 students to be evaluated on alternate policy this year

This year, the MPBSE class 1 exams were cancelled due to Covid. The state board has devised alternate criteria to evaluate students. As per this year's evaluation criteria, students' pre-board marks will get 50 per cent weightage, 30 per cent weightage will be given to unit tests, and 20 per cent weightage to internal assessments. Schools have also been directed to prepare results in sync with the past three years' results data.

13:42 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Documents needed to check class 10th result

To check MP Board class 10 results one needs to keep their hall tickets or MPBSE class 10 admit cards ready. Students will be able to check the result by roll number mentioned in the admit card.

13:41 (IST)14 Jul 2021
5.6 lakh students declared pass in 2020

In 2020, a total of 5.6 lakh (5,60,474) students cleared the class 10 exam successfully out of 8.93 lakh (8,93,336) appeared. The pass percentage was 62.84 per cent

13:40 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Pass percentage in 2020

As many as 62.84 per cent of students passed the MPBSE class 10 exam in 2020. There was a slight rise of 1.52 per cent from 61.32 per cent in 2019. This is a significant rise from the pass percentage of 49.86 per cent in 2017, however, the pass percentage was recorded at 66 per cent in 2018

13:32 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Result today

Once the MP Board result is out, the special exam application window will open. The window to apply for special exams will open on August 1 and close on August 10.

13:32 (IST)14 Jul 2021
MP Board 10th Result: Education Minister to announce merit list at 4 pm

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the Class 10 result today. The result will be declared by the Minister in the press conference. The exact time of press conference has not been announced by the state board yet.

MP Board 10th Result 2021 MP Board class 10 result to be declared at 4 pm today.

The MPBSE will release the class 10 results today on the official website of the board. Students can check their results at 4 pm using the roll number provided to them at the hall ticket

