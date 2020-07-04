MP Board MPBSE result 2020: Neemuch best performing district, 15 students score 100%

MP Board releases Class 10 result, over 5.60 lakh students have passed. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh/ Graphic design: Gargi Singh) MP Board releases Class 10 result, over 5.60 lakh students have passed. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh/ Graphic design: Gargi Singh)

MP Board MPBSE result 2020: After the announcement of several major state boards, over 9.01 lakh students from Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have got respite as the state board has declared the result for class 10 board exams today. The result is available at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in.

This year’s result is better than last year’s. As many as 62.84 per cent students have passed the exam. While this is a slight rise of 1.52 per cent from 61.32 per cent in 2019. This is a significant rise from the pass percentage of 49.86 per cent in 2017, however, the pass percentage was recorded at 66 per cent in 2018

LIVE UPDATES | MP Board MPBSE 10th Result declared 2020

The girls have outperformed boys this year too with 65.87 per cent of female students clearing the exam. Among the male students, 60.09 per cent of boys who appeared for the exams cleared it. The pass percentage of girls has increased by 2.18 percent from last year while among boys the pass percentage has increased by 0.94 as compared to last year.

Out of the 8.91 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many 5.60 lakh passed it. Of these, as many as 3,42,390 students got first division, 215162 students passed in second and 2922 students passed MP Board class 10 exam in the third division.

Read | MP Board MPBSE Class 10th result 2020: How to check marks via app, online

Neemuch has emerged as the best-performing district with 79.13 per cent students from the area clearing the exam in regular exams, however, only 22.40 per cent students passed from the district in private mode. Government schools have performed better than that of private schools. In Neemuch, 82.82 per cent students cleared exams from government-run and 72.93 per cent students cleared the MP Board class 10 exams from private schools.

The top rank has been secured by 15 students this year — all of whom have obtained 300 out of 300 marks. Those who obtained rank two have got 299 out of 300. As many as five out of the 15 students in the top rank are from Bhind district. The Chief Minister has congratulated the successful students.

Among overall pass percentage, only 42.01 per cent students cleared the MP Board class 10 exams in regular mode from Bhind while only 10.20 per cent of students who appeared for the MP Board class 10 exam in open mode could clear it. This is the lowest performance, district-wise.

Last year, Gagan Dixit had topped the exam.

This year, marks are given out of 300 as not all exams could be conducted for MP Board class 10 students due to the coronavirus. For the exams which have not been held, students will be marked as ‘pass’ and no marks will be given. The board will conduct compartment exams, date of which will release later.

The result for MP Board inter or class 12 exams is yet to be released. The result is expected this month, however, no final dates are announced yet. Usually, MP Board used to declare the result for both class 10 and 12 exams together. For more updates, click here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd