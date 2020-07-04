MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 @mpresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Result today at 12 noon; check websites, direct link

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the result of class 10 exam at 12 noon today. This is the first time, the board is going to announce the classes 10 and 12 result separately. According to board, the evaluation process of the class 12 exam is yet to complete, and the result will be declared month-end.
Around 10.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam this year, which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. The pending papers though decided to be conducted earlier was cancelled due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. For the cancelled subjects, the students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their mark sheets.
MP Board 10th Result 2020 Live: Check update in Hindi
The students can check the results through the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and through app- MPBSE, MP Mobile, Fast Result. The students can check the result through the ‘download result link’ options on the websites. For that, they need to enter the registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
To check the results, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the above official websites of the MP Board — mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the HSC Class 10 results 2020
Step 3: Click on result link
Step 4: A new page will open where students need to enter their details and hit the submit button
Step 5: After submitting the details, the result will flash on the screen
Step 6: Students can download the result and take the printout
