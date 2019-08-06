MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result: How to check marks online

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results for supplementary exams for the class 10 or HSC and class 12 or HSSC today – August 6 (Tuesday). Students can check their result at the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Advertising

Just like regular exams, in order to pass the supplementary exams as well, students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In case a student fails in two subjects in class 10 or one in class 12, they will be eligible for the supplementary exam.

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for HSC or HSSC

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh appeared for class 10 examination which was held in March. In class 10, as many as 61.32 per cent students cleared the exam which is a drop of 5 per cent point from last year. In class 12, 72.37 per cent students cleared the exam.

For those who could not clear the MP Board exams in the first go, appeared for the supplementary exam in June. The Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE 12th, 10th supplementary exams were conducted between July 4 and 12.