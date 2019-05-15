Released MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: How, when and where to check

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results of MP Board class and class 12 today on May 15, 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of the board at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in from 11 am onwards.

Advertising

Check LIVE updates for MPBSE class 10 result and MP Board class 12 result 2019

This year, around 21 lakh candidates appeared for the MPBSE Higher Secondary School Exam (HSSE) and Higher Secondary Exam (HSE) examination in Madhya Pradesh. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 examination this year, while 11.48 lakh appeared for class 10 examination.

Read | Also read | How to check MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019, MP Board Class 10th Result

Advertising

The MP Board Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 2, whereas the Class 10 examinations were held from March 1 to March 27.

MP Board Class 10, Class 12 results: How to check

To check the results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the above official websites of the MP Board — mpresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, there will be three options — HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019, HSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019, and HSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019

3. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 examination result link

4. A new page will open where students need to enter their details and hit the submit button

5. After submitting the details, the result will flash on the screen

6. Students can download the result and take the printout

READ | MPBSE class 10 and class 12 results updates

MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 results: Check via SMS

Apart from official websites of the MP Board, students of Class 10 and Class 12 can also check their result via SMS.

To check Class 10 result, one needs to send text in the format MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263. For Class 12 results, one needs to send a text to 56263 in the format MPBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBER.

Video | How to deal with board exam results

MPBSE class 10, class 12 last year pass percentage

To pass the examination, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks. To get successful in the examination, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Last year around 19 lakh students appeared for MP Board examinations. As many as seven lakhs students appeared for class 12 exam, whereas around 11 lakhs appeared for class 10 examination during March-April 2018.

The pass percentage of the MP Board Class 10 students was 66 per cent, whereas the pass percentage of the MP Board Class 12 students was 68 per cent.

MPBSE class 10, class 12 last year toppers

Last year, two students shared the top position for the MP Board class 10 examination. Kumari Anamika Sadh from Vidisha district of MP and Harshvardhan Parmar of Shajapur district secured 495 marks out of 500 to become the state toppers. The second rank was bagged by four students.

Advertising

For class 12 results, Lalit Panchori from Shivpuri secured the topper position with 492 marks out of 500 for Science-Maths Group whereas Ayushi Dhegula secured the top spot in Commerce stream with 479 marks.