MP Board 10th, 12th result 2018 Highlights: Mumbai’s Swayam Das tops Class 10 exam with 99.4%

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations today, on May 14. Earlier scheduled to be released at 10:30 am, the results were released at 11:15 am. The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net. This year, around 19 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was held in March. Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced the pass percentage with 68 per cent in Class 12 passed, while it is 66 per cent for Class 10.

Read | MP Board MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2018 declared at mpbse.nic.in

The MP Board had conducted the Class 10 exam from March 5 to 31 while the exam for Class 12 was held from March 1 to April 3, 2018. Nearly 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10. This year, to prevent the malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

Photos | MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Websites to check results

Recently, the MPBSE had launched a multi-pronged programme to reduce pre and post result stress of students. Teachers were told to motivate students and share stories of people who did not stop even after facing failures, rather they found a successful path.