MP Board 10th, 12th result 2018 Highlights: Mumbai’s Swayam Das tops Class 10 exam with 99.4%

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations today, on May 14. Earlier scheduled to be released at 10:30 am, the results were released at 11:15 am. The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net. This year, around 19 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was held in March. Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced the pass percentage with 68 per cent in Class 12 passed, while it is 66 per cent for Class 10.
The MP Board had conducted the Class 10 exam from March 5 to 31 while the exam for Class 12 was held from March 1 to April 3, 2018. Nearly 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10. This year, to prevent the malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.
Recently, the MPBSE had launched a multi-pronged programme to reduce pre and post result stress of students. Teachers were told to motivate students and share stories of people who did not stop even after facing failures, rather they found a successful path.
Girls outshone boys in the merit list of class 10 and 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54% and 68.07% for class 10 and class 12, respectively. A total of 98 girls and 83 boys figured on the merit list for class 10, while 71 girls and 62 boys for class 12. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the results were better compared to the last year.
Five students, including three girls, allegedly committed suicide today in various districts of Madhya Pradesh apparently for either failing or not doing well in the MP board examinations for classes 10 and 12, the results of which were announced on May 14
This year, the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has considered the best five subjects to improve the overall pass percentage. Therefore, the marks of best five subjects will be considered and if a student flunks in a subject but passes in other five papers, they will be marked pass by the MPBSE.
MP Board result of both HSSC and HSC is available. Follow the steps written below to check scores
1)Visit the official portal MP Board i.e. www.mpresults.nic.in or mponline.gov.in
2) Search for MP 10th Result 2018 direct link.
3) Click on that particular link.
4) Enter your roll number and click on submit button.
5) You can now view MP Board 10th Result 2018.
6) Download or Take a print out for future use.
Students from government schools have performed better than those from private institutions. 39 per cent students have passed with first division. The Class 12 board exam started from March 1 and ended on April 3 and Class 10 exams were held from March 5 to March 31. This is for the second time that results of both the classes have been announced together on the same day.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in the first week of July. The examinations get concluded by the second week of July. This will be held for students who flunk in either one or two subjects. In 2016, about 1.45 lakh students appeared for this exam. Students of vocational courses in higher secondary who have not passed, or were absent in main examinations also gets second chance.
The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the results for both Classes 10th and12th today. Last year, the board had announced both classes results on May 12. All the students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open these websites, they can also check the same at other wesbites such as mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net
In order to check results at mpresults.nic.in, students should first log on to the website. They should then enter their roll number and application number in the provided fields. On submitting the information, results will be displayed on the screen.
Arts stream student Shivani Pawar has obtained the first rank in Class 12th examination in the state. The commerce stream topper is Ayushi dhengula and Lalit Panchauri has topped from the science stream.
This year, again girls have outperformed boys in both Class 10th and 12th examinations. For the first time in history, very less cheating cases were reported. This year's Class 10th result is 16.68 per cent better than last year's, which was 69 per cent.
The best performance has been given by Neemuch district, followed by Dewas and Damoh district.
In Class 10th, Harshvardhan Parmar and Anamika have shared the first rank.
In Class 12 or HSSC, a total of 7,65,358 students have appeared of which 6,00,065 were from the regular caregory whereas 4253 students remained absent. Results have been withheld of 852 students for some reasons. A total of 1,08,358 failed the exams and nearly 4,05,122 have passed. The number of regular students who gave supplementary is 81,480. In the private student category in Class 12, a total of 1,65,293 students appeared of which 16295 are private student category. The results of 438 examinees have been withheld and nearly 81726 have failed and 41030 passed. The number of private students who gave supplementary exams stands at 25,804.
This year, a total of 8,30,942 regular students appeared for the exam out of which 10,419 were absent. Result of 684 students were withheld. A total of 1,89,115 have failed this year. A total of 85,124 students gave supplementary this year.
Class 10th private students
Number of students appeared: 3,17,156
Number of students absent: 33052
Results withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of students who gave supplementary: 39519
The results for High School Certificate (HSC) Examination (Class 10th) and High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination (Class 12th) have been declared.
The Chief Minister has entered the venue and has taken his place. The results will now be announced by him at any moment.
2013: 65.49, almost 6,22,520 appeared, 73% girls passed and 68% boys
2014: 65.88, almost 701026 appeared and 63.31 girls passed and 69.50 boys
2015: 65.94, almost 724592 appeared and 69.42 girls passed and 63.30 boys
2016: 69.33, almost 770884 appeared and 73.78 girls passed and 65.81 boys
2017: 70.11, almost 713262 appeared and 69.47 girls passed and 70.07 boys
In another 15 minutes, results will be announced.
Best wishes from parents as well as other students are flooding Twitter. Well wishers are suggesting all the students awaiting results that in case the marks obtained are less than the expectation, just keep in mind that marksheet is just a piece of paper and your future is not tied to it.
The results will also be available at examresults.net. Students will have to provide the required information to obtain their results. They should therefore keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready.
The announcement of results for both the classes have been postponed. They will now be released by the CM at 11:15 am. Students should maintain their calm and patiently wait for the result announcement.
The results will be out anytime now. This time, the MP Board provided extra time of an hour to disabled students. Also this time, they have ensured a gap of at least three days between two papers. Apart from the 549 students of Class 12, a total of 850 such candidates who took the Class 10 board exams were provided with the facilities.
MP Board has been making efforts to ensure no students fall in depression or do any harm to themselves post result declaration. The MPBSE recently took help of experts to conduct psychometric tests of 500 students at a school for checking depressive and suicidal tendencies in the students before examinations.
This year, nil cases of mass copying have been registered in this year MPBSE exams. No leaks on Whatsapp reported and 2,085 cases of individual copying were reported in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. As per reports, this is the lowest number of copying cases that have been reported in the state so far. Individual copying cases were reported from Morena (767), Betul (126) and Dindori (106) districts. About 7 districts reported zero cases of copying and 18 districts less than 10 cases each.
Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 49.9 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by scoring 51.46 per cent while boys were at 48.5 per cent. In Class 12, the girls again outshone boys by registering 67.8 -72.3 per cent while boys scored 64.1 per cent.
All the officials of the education department have reached the CM's residence. Students will also be able to release the results at indiaresults.com
This time all those students whose names are there in the merit list were already informed about the same. They have boarded the bus for the residence of CM. The results will be declared in half an hour.
The results will be announced at the CM's residence in Bhopal. The result of Class 10th board examination will be declared as per the favorite five policy. Out of six subjects, best percentage will be taken into account of five subjects for calculating the passing marks. In case a student fails in one subject, he/she will still be promoted to the next class.
In 2017, the government of Madhya Pradesh had announced 'Chief Minister Meritorious Scheme'. As per the scheme the fees of students who secure more than 75 per cent in class 12 will be paid by the state government. Once the results are out, the merit list of students will also be released.
In order to boost confidence and morale of students, people are posting motivational messages on social media websites such as Twitter.
MPBSE or the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is a school board of education in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It conducts the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination (Class 10th) and High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination (Class 12th) every year. This autonomous body was set up under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act,1965. It also gives support and direction for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
The results for both Classes 10th and 12th will be released in another one hour. Everyone who is waiting for it should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check the same. Students will also be able to check their scores via cell. In order to do the same, they should SMS the following information: MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.
This year, in order to curb any malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000. As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh were from Class 12, while nearly 11.48 lakh were from Class 10.
Students should follow the below mentioned steps, in order to check their results.
Step 1: Log on to any of the mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for results
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The results will be announced by Madhya Pradesh's CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at 10:30 am. As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh were from Class 12, while nearly 11.48 lakh were from Class 10. The Board has set the minimum score at 33 per cent.
Once released, all the students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open these websites, they can also check the same at other wesbites such as mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net
The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the results for both Classes 10th and12th today, on Monday May 14 at 10:30 am. The Class 10th exams were held from March 5 to 31 by the MP Board, while the exams for Class 12th were carried out from March 1 to April 3, 2018. Last year, the board had announced both classes results on May 12.