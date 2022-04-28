scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
MP Board MPBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: When and where to check

MP Board Class 10th 12th results 2022: The results will be available at mpresults. nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students may also check their results via a mobile app.

April 28, 2022 5:09:48 pm
All students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website – mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare results for classes 10, and 12 on April 29 at 1 pm. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 17  to March 12, 2022.

Read |MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022: Date and time announced

MP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022: When and where to check

Students may check their results online at mpresults. nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpbse.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, students must click on ‘Results 2022’. A new page will open where students must enter their details. After submitting the details, the results will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The results will also be available on mobile apps such as the MPBSE app, MP Mobile and the Fast Result app. To check their results, students can download the app from Google Playstore. After downloading the app, students need to open the app and enter their mobile numbers. They must then enter their roll number/code. The result will then be available on the screen.

ast year around 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for the class 12 MP board examinations. Pass percentage refers to the percentage of students passing the exam against those who appeared for it. To be deemed ‘passed’, candidates must score at least 33 per cent of marks aggregate and also in each subject in MPBSE class 12 examinations. 

In 2021, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar informed that around 3.5 lakh students had achieved first division in MPBSE class 10. Over 3 lakh students got second division and 1.59 lakh students achieved third division.

