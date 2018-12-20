MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th exams datesheet released, check here

Madhya Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational) Certificate and Pre-Primary and Physical Main exam on the official website. MPBSE will conduct Class 10 exams from March 1 to March 27 while Class 12 exams (including Vocational) will be held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019.

The examinations will be held in two-time slots — 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm.

MP Board Class 10 exam 2019 time table

March 1: Third Language (General) :- Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannada & Oriya.

March 5: Mathematics

March 8: Social Science

(Only for deaf and dumb students)- Painting, (only for blind students)- Music

March 12: Science

March 16: Second and Third Language (General)- English

March 19: First Language (Special)- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu,

March 23: NEVQF IT/ITES VOC

March 27: Second & Third Language (General)- Hindi

MP Board Class 12 exam 2019 time table

March 2: Special Language Hindi (including vocational students)

March 6: Special Language Sanskrit

March 7: Special Language English

March 9: Second Language (General)- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.

March 11: Special Language Urdu

March 13: Indian Music

March 14: History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile

March 15: Drawing and Designing

March 18: Biology

March 20: Economics, First Question Paper VOC

March 23: Higher Mathematics

March 26: Political Science, Animal Hus. Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Business Economics, Second Question Paper VOC

March 27: Biotechnology

March 28: Geography, Chemistry, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Third Question Paper Vocational Course (VOC)

March 29: NSQF

March 30: Book keeping and Accountancy

April 1: Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Art Group), Foundation Course, Environment Education and Rural Development (VOC)

April 2: Informatics Practices