MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th exams datesheet released, check here

MPBSE 10th, 12th exams datesheet: While Class 10 exam will begin from March 1, Class 12 exam will commence from March 3. Check complete time table here

MPBSE datesheet: Check the complete timetable here

Madhya Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational) Certificate and Pre-Primary and Physical Main exam on the official website. MPBSE will conduct Class 10 exams from March 1 to March 27 while Class 12 exams (including Vocational) will be held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019.

The examinations will be held in two-time slots — 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm.

MP Board Class 10 exam 2019 time table

March 1: Third Language (General) :- Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannada & Oriya.

March 5: Mathematics

March 8: Social Science

(Only for deaf and dumb students)- Painting, (only for blind students)- Music

March 12: Science

March 16: Second and Third Language (General)- English

March 19: First Language (Special)- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu,

March 23: NEVQF IT/ITES VOC

March 27: Second & Third Language (General)- Hindi

MP Board Class 12 exam 2019 time table

March 2: Special Language Hindi (including vocational students)

March 6: Special Language Sanskrit

March 7: Special Language English

March 9: Second Language (General)- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.

March 11: Special Language Urdu

March 13: Indian Music

March 14: History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile

March 15: Drawing and Designing

March 18: Biology

March 20: Economics, First Question Paper VOC

March 23: Higher Mathematics

March 26: Political Science, Animal Hus. Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Business Economics, Second Question Paper VOC

March 27: Biotechnology

March 28: Geography, Chemistry, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Third Question Paper Vocational Course (VOC)

March 29: NSQF

March 30: Book keeping and Accountancy

April 1: Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Art Group), Foundation Course, Environment Education and Rural Development (VOC)

April 2: Informatics Practices

