MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check scorecard

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10 and 12 results today. The result will be announced at1 pm via press conference. Once declared, the link to download scorecards will be available on the official website — mpbse.nic.in.

Live Updates | MP Board Class 10, 12 board exam results today

Candidates can check the result from the following website – mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.moonlone.gov.in, mpbsc.nic.in, fastresult.com, fastresult.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/mp.

Alternatively, the result or mark sheets can also be downloaded through the mobile apps – MPBSE — MP Mobile. The app is available on Google Playstore. Students can download the app to check their provisional mark sheet.

MP board exams for class 10 were conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022. MPBSE conducted their board exams for both classes 10 and 12 in take-home mode amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. The board exam for class 12 were conducted between February 17 to March 12, 2022.