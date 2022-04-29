scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check scorecard

Candidates can check the result from the following website - mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.moonlone.gov.in, mpbsc.nic.in, fastresult.com, fastresult.in,  examresults.net, examresults.net/mp. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 29, 2022 12:52:02 pm
MP 10th, 12th Result 2022, MP board result Class 10MP board Inter, Matric result 2022: Once declared, the link to download scorecards will be available on the official website — mpbse.nic.in.  (Representational Image)

 The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10 and 12 results today. The result will be announced at1 pm via press conference. Once declared, the link to download scorecards will be available on the official website — mpbse.nic.in

Alternatively, the result or mark sheets can also be downloaded through the mobile apps –  MPBSE — MP Mobile. The app is available on Google Playstore. Students can download the app to check their provisional mark sheet.

MP board exams for class 10 were conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022. MPBSE conducted their board exams for both classes 10 and 12 in take-home mode amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. The board exam for class 12 were conducted between February 17 to March 12, 2022.

 

