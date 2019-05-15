MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2019 declared at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP board 10th, 12th results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Check LIVE updates for MPBSE class 10 result and MP Board class 12 result 2019

Apart from it, the results will be available at the private websites- examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

MP Board class 10, 12 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: In order to check the result, students need to login to the official website- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students can click on the link which reads, “HSSC (Class 12) Examination 2019 result”.

Step 3: A new page will open where the student can enter their details and hit the submit button.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the student’s MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can download the result and take a printout of the same.

How to check results via SMS

To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result: Students can drop in an SMS on 56263 in this format MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER

To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2019: Students can send an SMS to 56263 in this format- MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER

MPBSE Class 10th 12th results 2019: When and where to check results

The students can check the results through the websites- mpbose.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

In 2018, nearly 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from class 12 or HSSC, nearly 11.48 lakh are from class 10.

The MPBSE had launched a multi-pronged programme to reduce pre and post result stress of students. Teachers were told to motivate students and share stories of people who did not stop even after facing failures, rather they found a successful path