MP Board Improvement Exam 2026 from May 7: Who is eligible to apply for MPBSE 2nd exam?

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has announced detailed guidelines for conducting the second examination 2026 for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary). The move comes as part of reforms aligned with the National Education Policy, under which the traditional supplementary exams have now been replaced with a more structured ‘Second Examination’ system. The exam will allow students to either clear failed subjects or improve their scores.

LIVE UPDATES | MP Board releasing Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 on April 15

The board is scheduled to declare the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 15. Following the result announcement, eligible students can apply for the Second Examination within a limited window.

The MP Board Second Examination for both High School and Higher Secondary students will begin on May 7, 2026. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on May 19, the Class 12 exams will continue till May 25. All exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM at designated centres across the state.

MP Board Second Examination 2026: Important dates

Exam Dates Class 10 (High School) May 07 – May 19, 2026 (9 am to 12 noon) Class 12 (Higher Secondary) May 07 – May 25, 2026 (9 am to 12 noon) Application Window Within 7 days of the result declaration

Students who wish to appear have to submit their application forms through authorised MP Online kiosks. The application process will begin immediately after the MPBSE main exam results are declared and will remain open for seven days. Candidates must provide their roll number, subject details, and main examination results, along with the prescribed fee, which is to be paid in cash at the kiosk.

As per the guidelines, students must opt for subjects in which they have failed. However, those who have passed but wish to improve their marks can optionally choose those subjects while filling out the form. This flexibility is aimed at helping students enhance their overall performance without waiting for a full academic cycle.

The board has clarified that the marksheet issued after the MP Board Second Examination will be treated at par with the main examination marksheet. Its weightage and validity will remain the same for all academic and professional purposes, ensuring that students do not face any disadvantage after reappearing.

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The introduction of this system is expected to reduce academic pressure and provide quicker opportunities for students to recover from poor performance or improve scores within the same academic year.