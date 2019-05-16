MP Board 10th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Now available at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2019 @mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in HIGHLIGHTS: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of class 10 or HSC examination today on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

In order to pass the exam, students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks to get successful in the examination. In case a student fails in two subjects in class 10 or one in class 12, they will be eligible for supplementary exam. To avoid traffic, refer to the ways to check result here.

Madhya Pradesh MP board 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result class 10 HSC result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh appeared for class 10 examination. The board class 10 and class 12 examinations were conducted in March, while the class 10 exams started from March 1, the class 12 exam began on March 2, 2019.