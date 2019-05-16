MP Board 10th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Now available at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2019 @mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in HIGHLIGHTS: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of class 10 or HSC examination today on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.
In order to pass the exam, students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks to get successful in the examination. In case a student fails in two subjects in class 10 or one in class 12, they will be eligible for supplementary exam. To avoid traffic, refer to the ways to check result here.
Madhya Pradesh MP board 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result class 10 HSC result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Around 21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March. Nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh appeared for class 10 examination. The board class 10 and class 12 examinations were conducted in March, while the class 10 exams started from March 1, the class 12 exam began on March 2, 2019.
MP Board 10th pass percentage dips by 4.7%
The pass percentage drops by nearly 5% as this year, 61.32% students passed the exam against 66% last year. The pass percentage had jumped in 2018 otherwise average pass percentage is 50-55% for the MP Board in 2017 it was 52.11% and in 2016 it was 53.87%
In case a class 10 student fails in two or a class 12 student fails in one subject; they will be eligible to appear for a supplementary exam beyond which one will be considered fail. Those who pass with 60% and above marks, the result will be considered first division, with 45% and above the result is second and the third is 33% and above
Topper from government school
Gagan Dixit the topper of MP Board class 10 result 2019 has scored 499 out of 500 marks. He is from a government school.
During the class 10 exam, as many as 754 cheating cases were reported. This has happened despite the slew of measures taken by the board to prevent any sort of cheating. In 2018, no cases of mass cheating were reported.
MP Board 10th results are here and two students have secured the top position. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar scored 99.80 per cent marks. Both of them have scored 499 marks out of 500.
72.37% students clear HSSC exam successfully
A total of 72.37 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls have outperformed boys with 76.31 per cent. The pass percent of boys is 68.94 per cent.
Gagan Dixit has topped the MP Board class 10 exam. Last year, the top slot was grabbed by two students - namely, Harshvardhan Parmar and Anamika Sadh
Reportedly, students of class 10 will get 15 marks as a bonus because of an alleged mistake in the instructions in mathematics exam.
The official website, mpbse.nic.in has the four sets of the question papers and answer sheets through which students can check the result.
To avoid high traffic check result via SMS, type MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Madhya Pradesh Board has declared the result and students can refer to these websites to check their score - mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in
MP Board declared the result for MPSE HSC or class 10th result today. Also, class 12 result declared too
In case a class 10 student fails in two or a class 12 student fails in one subject; they will be eligible to appear for a supplementary exam beyond which one will beconsidered fail.
To pass the exam in first grade, students need to get at least 60 per cent marks and for second division students need 45 per cent and above marks. In the third division, students with minimum 33 per cent marks and above are considered. Those who score any lesser are considered failed.
Students need to download the result document so appeared and take a print out of the same, as and when required. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. But the original mark sheets as well as the pass certificate will be available from the students' respective
Students can check result on MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app. The same is available on Google play. Students can also refer to board exam result apps and Fastresult App to check the result.
A total of 98 girls and 83 boys figured on the merit list for class 10 in 2018. The merit list will also be declared this year along with the result at 11 am.
To check MP Board class 10 result one needs to keep their hall tickets or MPBSE HSC admit cards ready. Students will be able to check the result by roll number mentioned in the admit card.
The result of Class 10th board examination will be declared as per the favourite five policy. Out of six subjects, the best percentage will be taken into account of five subjects for calculating the passing marks. In case a student fails in one subject, he/she will still be promoted to the next class.
Last year, two students shared the top position for the MP Board class 10 examination. Kumari Anamika Sadh from Vidisha district of MP and Harshvardhan Parmar of Shajapur district secured 495 marks out of 500 to become the state toppers. The second rank was bagged by four students.
The pass percentage of MP Board class 10 has been increased by 17% last year. In 2017 as many as 49.86% students passed while in 2018, the number shot up to 66%. A rise in pass percentage is expected this year as well.
The result of private candidates will also be declared today. A total of 3,17,156 students appeared for the MP Board HSC exam in 2018 out of which result 33052 students appeared. In MP Board result 2019, a total of 1,79,718 students failed the exam and only 64,658 cleared it while 39,519 students reappeared for the supplementary exam.
In 2018, a total of 8,30,942 regular students appeared for the MP Board class 10 exams out of which 10,419 were absent. Result of 684 students were withheld. A total of 1,89,115 have failed this year.
To check result via SMS, students need to type MPBSE10<soace>roll number and send it to 56263
To be deemed passed, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks aggregate and in each subject in MPBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. Pass percentage refers to the percentage of students passing the exam against those who appeared for it.
All the students who had appeared for the MP Board class 10 or HSC board exam in the MP Board can check their respective scores at the official websites — mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open these websites, they can also check the same at other websites such as mpresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net
The MP Board class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019. The result for which will be declared at 11 am today - May 15 (Wednesday).