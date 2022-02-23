scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
MP Board exams: MPBSE Class 5, 8 exams from April 1, check schedule

Students can access more details and all other important information about board exams for classes 5 and 8 through the official MPBSE website — mpbse.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 23, 2022 8:20:30 pm
Boards exams, MPBSEThe board exams will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 11:30 am on all scheduled days. (Representative image)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that board exams for classes 5 and 8 will begin from April 1, 2022 and will conclude on April 8 for class 5, and by April 9 for Class 8.

“Students who do not pass the examination will be given additional tuition by the school and after 2 months after the declaration of the result, the student will be given the opportunity of re-examination,” MPBSE informed through a Twitter post.

Read |MPBSE Madhya Pradesh board Class 12 exams begin in offline mode

The board exams will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 11:30 am on all scheduled days.

Schedule for class 5

April 1, 2022 First language
April 4, 2022 Basic Hindi
April 5, 2022 Second language
April 6, 2022 Mathematics
April 7, 2022 Extra subject
April 8, 2022 Environmental science

Schedule for class 8

April 1, 2022

First language

April 4, 2022

Basic Hindi

April 5, 2022

Science

April 6, 2022

Mathematics

April 7, 2022

Third language

April 8, 2022

Social science

April 9, 2022

 Second language

Recently, class 12 exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began offline on February 18, 2022 for nearly seven lakh students following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. This year, the same is expected for classes 5 and 8 too. Last year, students were evaluated on the basis of their previous results and marks of internal tests.

