MP Board exams: MPBSE Class 5, 8 exams from April 1, check schedule

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that board exams for classes 5 and 8 will begin from April 1, 2022 and will conclude on April 8 for class 5, and by April 9 for Class 8.

“Students who do not pass the examination will be given additional tuition by the school and after 2 months after the declaration of the result, the student will be given the opportunity of re-examination,” MPBSE informed through a Twitter post.

The board exams will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 11:30 am on all scheduled days.

Schedule for class 5