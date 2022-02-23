MP Board exams: MPBSE Class 5, 8 exams from April 1, check schedule

Updated: February 23, 2022 8:20:30 pm
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that board exams for classes 5 and 8 will begin from April 1, 2022 and will conclude on April 8 for class 5, and by April 9 for Class 8.
“Students who do not pass the examination will be given additional tuition by the school and after 2 months after the declaration of the result, the student will be given the opportunity of re-examination,” MPBSE informed through a Twitter post.
कक्षा 5 वीं व 8वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा दिशा निर्देश
• परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण न होने वाले छात्रों को विद्यालय द्वारा अतिरिक्त, शिक्षण दिया जाएगा और परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के 2 महीने बाद विद्यार्थी को पुनः परीक्षा का अवसर प्रदान किया जाएगा#MPSchoolExam#SchoolEducationMP pic.twitter.com/NZZn2kQS2Y
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 22, 2022
The board exams will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 11:30 am on all scheduled days.
Schedule for class 5
|April 1, 2022
|First language
|April 4, 2022
|Basic Hindi
|April 5, 2022
|Second language
|April 6, 2022
|Mathematics
|April 7, 2022
|Extra subject
|April 8, 2022
|Environmental science
Schedule for class 8
|
April 1, 2022
|
First language
|
April 4, 2022
|
Basic Hindi
|
April 5, 2022
|
Science
|
April 6, 2022
|
Mathematics
|
April 7, 2022
|
Third language
|
April 8, 2022
|
Social science
|
April 9, 2022
|Second language
Students can access more details and all other important information about board exams for classes 5 and 8 through the official MPBSE website — mpbse.nic.in.
Recently, class 12 exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began offline on February 18, 2022 for nearly seven lakh students following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. This year, the same is expected for classes 5 and 8 too. Last year, students were evaluated on the basis of their previous results and marks of internal tests.
