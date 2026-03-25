MP Board Class 5th, 8th declared at rskmp.in: Pass percentage improves

Around 24.9 lakh students from government schools, private institutions, and madrasas appeared for the exams this year, as per Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Harjinder Singh. (Image: AI generated)

Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has declared the results for the Class 5 and Class 8 MP Board examinations on March 25. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results online. School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh has announced the results for Classes 5 and 8. This year, 95.14% of students passed in Class 5, while the pass percentage for Class 8 stood at 93.83%. The overall performance marks an improvement of nearly 3 percentage points compared to the previous year.

For more updates on MP Board exam results, students can check IE Education.

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