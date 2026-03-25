MP Board Class 5th, 8th declared at rskmp.in: Pass percentage improves

Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has declared the results for the Class 5 and Class 8 MP Board examinations on March 25. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results online. School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh has announced the results for Classes 5 and 8. This year, 95.14% of students passed in Class 5, while the pass percentage for Class 8 stood at 93.83%. The overall performance marks an improvement of nearly 3 percentage points compared to the previous year.
For more updates on MP Board exam results, students can check IE Education.
Read | MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result, supplementary exam, and other details
The MP Board Class 5 and 8 exams saw participation from approximately 25 lakh students this year, spread across 1,10,615 schools. This figure, provided by RSKMP Director Harjinder Singh, includes students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 private schools, and 525 madrasas.
कक्षा 8वीं में 93.83 फीसदी विद्यार्थी हुए उत्तीर्ण pic.twitter.com/yx9TJS0bTH
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) March 25, 2026
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The results are now available on the official websites of the MP Board and the Rajya Shiksha Kendra. Students can access their mark sheets at this website: rskmp.in (official Rajya Shiksha Kendra Portal). They are advised to keep their admit cards handy as the roll number and roll code will be required for accessing the results online.
The examinations for Class 5 were conducted from February 20 to 26, and the Class 8 examinations were held from February 20 to 28. Both examinations took place in a single session, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m across 12,920 centres.
कक्षा 5वीं-8वीं परीक्षाओं के परिणाम घोषित
कक्षा 5वीं में 95.14 फीसदी विद्यार्थी हुए उत्तीर्ण @JansamparkMP #result pic.twitter.com/cUbBz4M4dx
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) March 25, 2026
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For Class 5, the overall pass percentage last year was 92.70%, while Class 8 recorded a 90.02% pass rate. This year, however, there has been an improvement/decline in the results. The pass percentage for Class 5 stood at %, and for Class 8 at %.
As per Rajya Shiksha Kendra, this year the Class 5 and Class 8 MP Board exams were conducted on the board pattern which applied to students studying in government, non-government, and madrasa schools.