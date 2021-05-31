MP Board Classes 9, 11 exam result declared: How to check score online

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department on May 30 declared classes 9 and 11 annual examination results on its official website. Students can check and download their results from MP Board’s official portal – vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

The MP Board result has been announced on the basis of the revision tests that were held in November 2020 and half-yearly exams held in February 2021. The annual examination was cancelled due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the health and safety of the students, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department cancelled the exams for classes 9 and 11.

Read | MPBSE MP Board to announce final decision on Class 12 exams by first week of June

To check the result, students can follow the below steps-

Step 1: Visit the official MP Board’s portal – vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Click here to check the annual exams result of classes 9th and 11th”.

Step 3: A new page will be opened where students will be asked to select their district, block, school, class and to enter the sum of digits as a verification code.

Step 4: Click on ‘show’.

Step 5: MP Board results of the students will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout.

MPBSE, as per the official notice, will announce result for class 10 on the basis of internal assessment. The evaluation criteria has been released on May 15. The class 10 results will be based on half-yearly exams, unit tests, internal assessments and pre-board exams.