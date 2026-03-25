MP Board 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: RSKMP releasing marks today, how to check

RSKMP MP Board 8th Result 2026 Direct Link at rskmp.in Live Updates: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will be declaring the Class 8 annual examination results today, on March 25. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on its official website at rskmp.in. According to the latest update, the Board, which had scheduled the release for 11:30 am, will now announce the results and make the scorecard link live at 1:30 pm.

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 Today: Check Here

The MP Board Class 8 exams were conducted in February 2026 in a single shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm across the state. Over 11 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the examinations this year, taking into account both government and private schools.

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The results will be available on portals such as mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in in case of heavy traffic. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and remain patient if the website slows down due to high demand.

To access the scorecards, students will need to log in using their roll number or Samagra ID on the official portal. After submitting the required credentials and captcha code, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and keep a copy of their marksheet for future reference.

Live Updates Mar 25, 2026 12:30 PM IST RSKMP MP Board 8th Result 2026 Direct Link at rskmp.in Live Updates: Result to be declared today at 1:30 PM The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Bhopal (RSKMP) is set to declare the MP Board Class 8 Result 2026 today, March 25, 2026, at 1:30 PM. The results of the Class 5 and Class 8 board exams will be available on the RSKMP's official website, rskmp.in. Students need to have their Samagra ID or roll number ready in order to view the results on the official portal once it goes live.