scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

MP Board Class 5, 8 board results today: When and where to check

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website — rskmp.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 13, 2022 11:11:26 am
mpbse 2022 The result will be announced at 3 pm via a press conference. File

The Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary, School education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare MP Board results for classes 5 and 8 board exams today, on May 13, 2022. The result will be announced at 3 pm via a press conference. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website — rskmp.in

MP board examinations were conducted from April 1 and concluded on April 8 for class 5, and on April 9 for class 8.

Read |Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2022 date and time announced

The result will be declared in a press conference and can be checked on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Shiksha Kendra. The candidates can also check the result through the public link of the State Education Center Portal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This year around 8.26 lakh candidates appeared for the MP board examination for class 5 and 7.56 lakh appeared for class 8 board exams.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what nowPremium
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what now
More Premium Stories >>

The state government is releasing the MP board result for class 5 and 8 after a gap of almost 12 years. The examination was conducted in line with the board examinations. In which processes such as preparation of examination question papers from the state level, determination of examination centres in nearby schools, evaluation of copies in other schools and other districts and centralized and online results have been adopted.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement