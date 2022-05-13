MP Board Class 5, 8 board results today: When and where to check

May 13, 2022 11:11:26 am
The Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary, School education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare MP Board results for classes 5 and 8 board exams today, on May 13, 2022. The result will be announced at 3 pm via a press conference. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website — rskmp.in
MP board examinations were conducted from April 1 and concluded on April 8 for class 5, and on April 9 for class 8.
The result will be declared in a press conference and can be checked on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Shiksha Kendra. The candidates can also check the result through the public link of the State Education Center Portal.
This year around 8.26 lakh candidates appeared for the MP board examination for class 5 and 7.56 lakh appeared for class 8 board exams.
The state government is releasing the MP board result for class 5 and 8 after a gap of almost 12 years. The examination was conducted in line with the board examinations. In which processes such as preparation of examination question papers from the state level, determination of examination centres in nearby schools, evaluation of copies in other schools and other districts and centralized and online results have been adopted.
