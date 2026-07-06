MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2026 Date and Time: Results to be declared on July 7

The State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra), Madhya Pradesh, will announce the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results 2026 on July 7 at 2 pm. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check their scores through the official result portal, rskmp.in/result.aspx, once the link is activated.
Apart from students and parents, school heads and teachers will also be able to access student-wise results for their respective schools through the same portal. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and other required credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results.
Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in/result.aspx.
Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 5 or Class 8 Re-exam Result 2026.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.
Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.
The State Education Centre conducted the Class 5 and Class 8 re-examinations from June 16 to June 23, 2026, for students from government schools, private schools and registered madrasas across Madhya Pradesh.
According to the department, more than 1.17 lakh Class 5 students and over 1.32 lakh Class 8 students appeared for the re-examinations this year. To ensure timely declaration of results, the answer sheets were evaluated at 322 evaluation centres across the state.
The evaluation process involved more than 17,000 evaluators, who uploaded students’ marks online through the State Education Centre’s portal. With the assessment process now complete, the board is set to release the results on July 7 at 2 pm, enabling students to know their qualifying status and proceed with the next stage of their academic session.