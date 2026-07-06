MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2026 Date and Time: Results to be declared on July 7

MP Board Class 5th 8th Result: Students can check the results at the RSKMP official website (representative image/ express photo)

The State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra), Madhya Pradesh, will announce the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results 2026 on July 7 at 2 pm. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check their scores through the official result portal, rskmp.in/result.aspx, once the link is activated.

Apart from students and parents, school heads and teachers will also be able to access student-wise results for their respective schools through the same portal. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and other required credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results.

How to check MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Results 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in/result.aspx.