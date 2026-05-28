MP Board Class 5, 8 re-exam dates 2026 out; exams from June 16

The exams for Class 5 will end on June 22 and for Class 8 they will end on June 23, 2026 (Representative Image/AI)

RSKMP MP Board Class 5th and 8th RE-exam 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has released the schedule for the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-exam. As per the notice, the exams will begin on June 16 and conclude on June 22, 2026. The MP Board re-exams will be held from 10 am to 12:30 am. Students must bring their admit cards and a government-issued ID to the testing location on exam day to gain entry.

According to the MP Board, the ‘Additional Language’ subject is not mandatory for students. The announcement further stated, ‘The examination schedule will remain unchanged even if any local or public holiday falls during the examination period.’ The Class 5 exams are from June 16 to June 22, and for Class 8, they are from June 16 to June 23, 2026.