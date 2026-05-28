MP Board Class 5, 8 re-exam dates 2026 out; exams from June 16

RSKMP MP Board Class 5th and 8th RE-exam 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has released the schedule for the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-exam. As per the notice, the exams will begin on June 16 and conclude on June 22, 2026. The MP Board re-exams will be held from 10 am to 12:30 am. Students must bring their admit cards and a government-issued ID to the testing location on exam day to gain entry.
According to the MP Board, the ‘Additional Language’ subject is not mandatory for students. The announcement further stated, ‘The examination schedule will remain unchanged even if any local or public holiday falls during the examination period.’ The Class 5 exams are from June 16 to June 22, and for Class 8, they are from June 16 to June 23, 2026.
The detailed exam schedule for Classes 5 and 8 is as follows:
|First Language – (with supplementary reading) Hindi, English, Marathi:
|June 16
|Mathematics or Music (for the visually impaired)
|June 18
|English (for those whose first language is Hindi/Urdu/Marathi)
or
Hindi (SCERT)/(NCERT) (for those whose first language is English):
|June 19
|Science:
|June 20
|Third Language – Sanskrit:
|June 22
|Social Science (Class 8):
|June 23
The Class 5 annual board exams were held from February 20 to 26, while the Class 8 exams ran from February 20 to 28. The RSKMP exams were conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm throughout 12,920 centres.
The result for the RSKMP Class 5, 8 board exams was announced on March 25, 2026, by the School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh. Students of Class 5 recorded a pass rate of 95.14 per cent, while Class 8 students achieved 93.93 per cent pass percentage.
Last year, the MP Board Class 5 and 8 board re-exam took place from June 2 to June 9, 2025. The result for the same was announced on June 20, 2025. More than 86,000 students from Class 5 and over 1.24 lakh students of Class 8 had appeared from government, non-government, and registered schools in the MP Board exams. Around 322 centres were set up in place for the evaluation of answer sheets, and over 22,000 evaluators were involved in the process.
Last year, in the main Class 5, 8 board exam, Class 5 students recorded a pass rate of 92.70 while Class 8 students recorded a rate of 90.02 per cent.