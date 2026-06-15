MP Board Class 12th topper 2026: Chandni’s dream to join Army wins CM’s praise in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Board topper Chandni Vishwakarma’s home in Bhim Nagar slum turned into the centre of celebration on Monday when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived riding an electric scooter to personally congratulate her.

Chandni, daughter of a furniture worker, secured the first position across Madhya Pradesh in Class 12 exams, scoring an outstanding 98.8 per cent. The results were released on April 15.

Inside the house, Yadav spent time with Chandni and her family, asking about her plans. “I want to join the Army,” she said. “Despite difficult circumstances, Chandni’s achievement through hard work and dedication is an inspiration for lakhs of students in the state,” Yadav later remarked.