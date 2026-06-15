MP Board Class 12th topper 2026: Chandni’s dream to join Army wins CM’s praise in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Board topper Chandni Vishwakarma’s home in Bhim Nagar slum turned into the centre of celebration on Monday when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived riding an electric scooter to personally congratulate her.
Chandni, daughter of a furniture worker, secured the first position across Madhya Pradesh in Class 12 exams, scoring an outstanding 98.8 per cent. The results were released on April 15.
Inside the house, Yadav spent time with Chandni and her family, asking about her plans. “I want to join the Army,” she said. “Despite difficult circumstances, Chandni’s achievement through hard work and dedication is an inspiration for lakhs of students in the state,” Yadav later remarked.
Before leaving, the Chief Minister posed for a smiling selfie with the family, adding a modern touch to the heartfelt visit. Chandni reiterated her ambition to reporters: “I told him I want to serve my country by becoming a lieutenant.”
As for Class 12, a total of 6,15,498 students have registered for the exam. Of them, 6,13,634 students appeared for the exam, and 4,66,406 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 76.01 per cent. The MPBSE Class 12 exam was held between February 7 and March 5 over 25 days. The Class 12 MPBSE exams were held from 9 am to 12 noon.
District-wise, Jhabua recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.23 per cent, followed by Anuppur at 93.40 per cent in the Higher Secondary board exam. Tanvi Kumavat topped with 492 marks in the Science group, Shlok Prajapati stood first in the Maths group with 493 marks, and Shaistaah Qureshi topped with 485 marks in the Fine Arts group.
Last year, the MPBSE Class 12 board results were announced on May 6. The exams commenced from February 25 to March 25. Last year, a total of 613,414 students passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 76.22%.
(with PTI inputs)