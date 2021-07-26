MP Board Class 12th result 2021 date and time announced

MP Board Class 12th results 2021: Students will be able to check their results on July 29 at 12 pm (Representational image/ file)

MP Board Class 12th result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced that results for class 12 students will be released on July 29. The results will be announced at 12 noon. Students may check their results on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

While the examinations were not conducted for class 12, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the results for students will be declared on the basis of alternative assessments. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had previously stated in an announcement that the basis for evaluating students and forming results is to be decided by a group of ministers, in consultation with experts.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम 29 जुलाई 2021 को दोपहर 12 बजे घोषित किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/QZcTvgcxA5 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 26, 2021

Previously, Class 12 examinations were to start from April 30 but were postponed due to the pandemic. The authorities then discussed ways to conduct the examinations in offline mode, during the month of July. However, the examinations were eventually cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19. While in the previous year the board managed to conduct all examinations for class 12 students and formed results based on the examinations, the state of the pandemic in 2021 did not provide conditions conducive for conducting examinations.

“Class 12 board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year. Children’s lives are precious to us.”, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet. The announcement further stated, “We will worry about their career later. When the burden of COVID-19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them.”

Last year, 8.5 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examinations, of which 68.81% passed. Female students outperformed male students, although the pass percentage for both had gone down. Last year, the MP board for the first time in 30 years, declared the results for class 10 and class 12 separately.