MP Board Second Board 2026: MPBSE release Class 12th results at mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Second Board Exam Declared: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of its Class 12 second board exams. The results are published on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Apart from that, the results are also available on Digilocker and the MPBSE mobile app. The Class 12 exam was conducted between May 7 and May 25, 2026.

The exams were held for students who were not satisfied and wanted to increase their marks. Those who have failed in one or two subjects during the main exam were also able to write the compartment exam. However, if the students were not present during the initial board exam, then they were prohibited from writing the exam.