MP Board Second Board 2026: MPBSE release Class 12th results at mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Second Board Exam Declared: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of its Class 12 second board exams. The results are published on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Apart from that, the results are also available on Digilocker and the MPBSE mobile app. The Class 12 exam was conducted between May 7 and May 25, 2026.
The exams were held for students who were not satisfied and wanted to increase their marks. Those who have failed in one or two subjects during the main exam were also able to write the compartment exam. However, if the students were not present during the initial board exam, then they were prohibited from writing the exam.
To check the results of the MPBSE compartment exam, students have to log in to the official website of MPBSE. Then, on the homepage, click on the link ‘ Class 12 second board exam results’, and enter the login information as required. Once the information is given, the results will be displayed on the screen; download and save them for future use. The results for the main exam were declared on April 15, through a press conference.
Students are advised to note that the results available online are provisional. They have to collect their original marksheet from their respective school once it is available.
Students who applied for the compartment exam were not provided any marksheets for the main exams. However, they were able to check their marksheets online. They will get their updated marksheet from the school, which will contain marks from both the main exam and the compartment exams.
However, students whose marks have decreased from the main exam for them the marks will be taken from the initial exam itself. From the previous year, the MP Board introduced a ‘second chance exam’ by removing the supplementary exams.
To get more information about the pass percentage from the compartment exam, overall pass percentage, and others, students are advised to follow the website of the IE Education portal.