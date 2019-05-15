MP Board Class 10th Result 2019 declared, how to check score via websites, phone?

MPBSE MP Board 10th result 2019 date and time: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) will declare the results of class 10 examinations on May 15, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Ajay Gangwar said that the results of both class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on May 15, 2019. “The results of both matric and intermediate examinations are scheduled to be declared on May 15 at 11 am,” he said.

Over 19 lakh candidatesappeared for the MP Board examination that was held in March. Students can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in. Further, several partner websites including indiaresults.com will also be hosting the MP Board class 10 results.

MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Result 2019: How to check on mobile

To check MOBSE or MP Board class 10 result via SMS, students need to type MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. They will get their result as a text alert.

MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MP board result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Students can download the resultor scorecard so displayed. This will act as their mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be later dispatched by the respective schools.

The MPBSE class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 1 and concluded on March 27, 2019. To get successful in the examination, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Like last year, this year also the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures to prevent cheating. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.