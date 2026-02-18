MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: Teacher booked for sharing English paper on WhatsApp

Soni, a primary school teacher, allegedly shared the photograph with another person to get it solved so that the candidates at the exam centre could copy the answers. (representative image/ Express photo)

A case has been registered against a school teacher in Madhya Pradesh‘s Burhanpur district for allegedly sharing the Class 10 English question paper of the state board through WhatsApp to facilitate cheating, officials said on Wednesday. The teacher, along with the examination centre superintendent and assistant superintendent, was suspended following the incident.

During the examination at the government higher secondary school at Tukaithad on Tuesday, invigilator Rajkumari Soni allegedly uploaded a photograph of the question paper on her WhatsApp status.

Soni, a primary school teacher, allegedly shared the photograph with another person to get it solved so that the candidates at the exam centre could copy the answers. The district administration, however, maintained that the question paper of the examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was not “leaked”.