MP Board Class 10th 2021 result date and time announced

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Monday announced the result declaration date for class 10 students of visually, speech and hearing impaired category. The result will be declared on July 14 at 4 pm. The result will be available on – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The result can also be checked via a mobile app. For accessing the result on the app, download the MPBSE mobile app from Google play store. Click on ‘Know your results’ and enter details like roll number, date of birth and submit. Result will be available on your mobile phone.

Previously, the Class 10 examinations were scheduled to begin on April 30. A surge in Covid-19 cases prompted the state government to place the state into lockdown. The examinations were thus postponed and practical examinations were cancelled. However, with no reduction in the number of cases, the government soon announced the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

The board has not yet notified any date for the result declaration of regular students. However, the result will be announced before July 31 as per the Supreme Court order. The apex court had directed all the states to declare the board result before July 31 to bring coordination in the admission process.